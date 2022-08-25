PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Tops $439,782.59

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $439,782.59 and approximately $125,947.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077285 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

