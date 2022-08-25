PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Up 2.1%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.97. 8,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

PhoneX Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

See Also

