Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 2,196 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.13% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 214.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $194.71. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.