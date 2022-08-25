Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 32,823 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EW opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock worth $9,180,573. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

