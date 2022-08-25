Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $5,849,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Growth by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 406,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GLBL opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

