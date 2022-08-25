Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2,630.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

RSG stock opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

