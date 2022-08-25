Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.88 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.75% of Gores Technology Partners worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 1,459.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTPA opened at $9.83 on Thursday.

Shares of GTPA opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Gores Technology Partners Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

