Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $162.63 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average of $178.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.