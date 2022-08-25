Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $225.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.84 and a 1 year high of $234.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.11.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,590,741 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.