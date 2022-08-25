Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 2,414 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,948,312. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

