Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $4.76 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Switch by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Switch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Switch by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,953,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,200 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

