Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,142,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $420,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DXCM stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

