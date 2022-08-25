Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 316,893 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,893 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $34,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 87,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,933,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.