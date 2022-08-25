Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 11,980 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $33,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after acquiring an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.89. 3,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

