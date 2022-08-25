Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 402,671 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 174.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,671 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after acquiring an additional 782,516 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,986. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

