Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $576.15. 22,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

