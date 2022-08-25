Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 51,851 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,851 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.22. 76,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

