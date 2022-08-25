Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 11,180 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.06. 20,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

