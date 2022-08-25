Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 22,629 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.51. 160,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $321.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.71.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

