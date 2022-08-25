Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 38,745 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $433.58. 9,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,375. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.45. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

