Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 146,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,945,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.