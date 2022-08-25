Piper Sandler Raises Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target to $16.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Midwest Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Midwest has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

