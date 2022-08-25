PlayDapp (PLA) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $160.30 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlayDapp

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

