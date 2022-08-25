PlotX Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $116,127.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,521.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00080323 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.