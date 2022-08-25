Polis Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $343,509.62 and $135.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004845 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.00600546 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00179694 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

