PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $541,710.96 and approximately $76,744.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768823 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016083 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
