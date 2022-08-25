Portion Market Capitalization Achieves $531,459.78 (PRT)

Portion (PRT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $531,459.78 and approximately $45.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 48% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

