Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $493.52

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.52 ($5.96) and traded as low as GBX 381.11 ($4.61). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.71), with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Portmeirion Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 492.82. The stock has a market cap of £54.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1,691.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Portmeirion Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portmeirion Group

In other news, insider David Sproston acquired 2,500 shares of Portmeirion Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,052.92).

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.