PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

PSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

PSK stock opened at C$18.12 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2450115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

