PRCY Coin Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.
PRCY Coin Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
