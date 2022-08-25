Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 278,684 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $54.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.