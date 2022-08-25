Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 278,684 shares.The stock last traded at $54.70 and had previously closed at $54.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,707 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

