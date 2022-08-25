Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.86 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.