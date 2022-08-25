ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.