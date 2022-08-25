ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.32. 73,530 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.50.
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59.
