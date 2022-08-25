Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and $1.59 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,825,144,781 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

