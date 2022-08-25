ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $16,728.25 and approximately $11.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00229522 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.00453674 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 193,174,746 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

