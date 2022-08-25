PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PSYC Co. (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the July 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSYC Price Performance

Shares of PSYC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,591,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,524. PSYC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About PSYC

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

