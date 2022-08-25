Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Down 70.8% in August

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the July 31st total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.26. 51,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,736. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.5066 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Further Reading

