PumaPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $690,213.69 and $35.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00081261 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

