Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Pushpay Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

About Pushpay

(Get Rating)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.