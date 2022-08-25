PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0009

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $2,549.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,698.67 or 1.00021363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00059103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00026766 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001271 BTC.

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

