Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Raised by Analyst

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

IVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

TSE:IVN opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.82. The firm has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 21.62 and a current ratio of 22.59. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$13.15.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

