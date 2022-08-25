Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

