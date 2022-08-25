Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

DEN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

