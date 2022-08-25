Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Qorvo worth $36,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,286,836. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 22,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,418. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

