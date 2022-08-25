Qualcomm Inc. DE Trims Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Qualcomm Inc. DE cut its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,190 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises 14.1% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE owned approximately 0.31% of SentinelOne worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,428. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

