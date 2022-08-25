Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.93. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $157.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,367. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.