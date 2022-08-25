Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $10.02 million and $184,502.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00769266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

