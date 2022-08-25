Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $177,092.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
