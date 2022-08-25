Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.12

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.12 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 330,786 shares trading hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambler Metals and Mining

In related news, insider Toby Bradbury bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($7,551.96).

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

